January 28 Update notice

1, added a prompt icon in the chat option, select the option with a prompt icon, then the next meeting is to meet the corresponding role.

(Special Note 1: Only one character can be booked at the same time on the same day. If you already have an appointment with a character in the chat, the option with an icon will not appear in the other character currently offered)

(Special note 2: Chat objects appearing at different times are randomly generated according to certain rules, not every time or every player is the same)

Next update Notice (expected next week)

We will try to optimize and add the following features in future updates

Increase the likability that can be displayed

The design of the game is to try not to break the sense of engagement by having a particularly numerical representation of the game during play. At the same time, for the traditional understanding of the guideline goal, the author believes that it is not a guideline success together, so the numerical expression is easy to pursue the result of 100 points, which is what the author does not want to see. If you look at the results of 100 points, no one will look at the results of 0 points. But when it comes to relationships, there are no 100 points. Because everyone needs it, I chose to show this score Added hints for the ending

When selecting the ending, it prompts whether the ending corresponding to the current favorability has been completed. Add the ability to skip watched videos. (Found that even if the acceleration function is provided, people still want to skip it, so we added the corresponding function)

The final update is subject to the actual update notice.

A unified answer to the question of no increase directly from the "feeder". Since our game is based on accumulated favorability from the first 3 choices, we can't start from the middle, because some ending will not appear due to insufficient points. As a result, the structure is different from other similar games. It's not that we don't want to add this feature, but it wasn't designed that way.

As for the inaccuracy of some language translations (it should be said that it is very bad), limited by our ability and cost, we will gradually improve when conditions are available.

Finally, thank you again for all your comments, which will help us 3 continue to improve the game experience and make better games in the future.