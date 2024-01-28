 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neyasnoe update for 28 January 2024

Patch Notes 1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 13293793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patches for Neyasnoe are being made, but we don't write anything about them, and suddenly we were prompted that it would be nice to write patch notes. So, the game is being actively improved. It's version 1.16 already!

What's new:
• there are new cars on the second level
• added excuses for closed doors
• a cat got lost

In addition:
• optimized loading of levels, they slow down less at the beginning
• fixed controller bugs
• the stadium athlete's hands hold tightly to the bar
• minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2435181 Depot 2435181
  • Loading history…
Depot 2435182 Depot 2435182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link