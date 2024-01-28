Patch Notes 1.16

Patches for Neyasnoe are being made, but we don't write anything about them, and suddenly we were prompted that it would be nice to write patch notes. So, the game is being actively improved. It's version 1.16 already!

What's new:

• there are new cars on the second level

• added excuses for closed doors

• a cat got lost

In addition:

• optimized loading of levels, they slow down less at the beginning

• fixed controller bugs

• the stadium athlete's hands hold tightly to the bar

• minor bugfixes