Lucky Mayor update for 28 January 2024

Luky Mayor 1.2.12 Update

Lucky Mayor update for 28 January 2024

Luky Mayor 1.2.12 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Introduction to increasing levels in the beginner's guide.
Add an entry for settings in the in-game menu.


Produce and .Each production of 1 or triples the price of a random on the shelf.

Each time a is consumed, the prices of one other items of the same kind on the shelf are doubled.

After any group member purchases , the price of one random items of the same type on the shelf is tripled.

After any group member produces , double the price of 1 random items on the shelf.

After any group member purchases , double the price of 1 random items on the shelf.

Removes 1 random from the shelf, if successful then double the price of 1 random items.

Removes 1 random from the shelf, if successful then double the price of 1 random items. Also, make in the same group receive x4.

After any group member purchases , double the price of 1 random items on the shelf.


Sun Man not unique

Base Coin change to 0

Level up by 1 each round, transform into after reaching level 10.
Base Coin change to 0

Add unique tag

can summon

New Character

Botanist
Gives 2x its level in .remove one of these from the group,and gain 15 . Increase 1 level.
Flower
Removes itself and gains 60 after 10 rounds

New Artifact

ElementaEcho
Get 1 prop each round and removes itself after 6 rounds.
BotanicalGarden
For each of the following characters present, give 3.
AncientElf
receives the total coins obtained by all plants on the field at the end of each round,
Rain
Remove 1 each round, if successful then summon 1 .
RecycleBin
Click the icon to use.After use, remove all , get 50 for each prop.

