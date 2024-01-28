Luky Mayor 1.2.12 Update

Changes
Introduction to increasing levels in the beginner's guide.
Add an entry for settings in the in-game menu.
Produce and .Each production of 1 or triples the price of a random on the shelf.
Each time a is consumed, the prices of one other items of the same kind on the shelf are doubled.
After any group member purchases , the price of one random items of the same type on the shelf is tripled.
After any group member produces , double the price of 1 random items on the shelf.
After any group member purchases , double the price of 1 random items on the shelf.
Removes 1 random from the shelf, if successful then double the price of 1 random items.
Removes 1 random from the shelf, if successful then double the price of 1 random items. Also, make in the same group receive x4.
After any group member purchases , double the price of 1 random items on the shelf.
Sun Man not unique
Base Coin change to 0
Level up by 1 each round, transform into after reaching level 10.
Base Coin change to 0
Add unique tag
can summon
New Character
Botanist
Gives 2x its level in .remove one of these from the group,and gain 15 . Increase 1 level.
Flower
Removes itself and gains 60 after 10 rounds
New Artifact
ElementaEcho
Get 1 prop each round and removes itself after 6 rounds.
BotanicalGarden
For each of the following characters present, give 3.
AncientElf
receives the total coins obtained by all plants on the field at the end of each round,
Rain
Remove 1 each round, if successful then summon 1 .
RecycleBin
Click the icon to use.After use, remove all , get 50 for each prop.
