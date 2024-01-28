 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

长路江湖 update for 28 January 2024

1月28日更新与修复

Share · View all patches · Build 13293761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.修复每个城市第一次使用黑市刷新令后黑市为空的问题
2.削减角色升级后提升的基础属性
3.提升内功、外功、身法的基础属性
4.料理显示品级
5.新增“战斗加速”功能
6.修复“百变”“活力”“化气”效果触发问题
7.提升双修效果
8.调整练功收益
9.城市列表收取商店资金或道具时增加弹窗可同时取出所有商店的资金或道具
10.城市列表中显示悬赏刷新时间
11.提升首领血量、降低首领伤害与暴伤（新档生效）

Changed files in this update

Depot 2543651 Depot 2543651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link