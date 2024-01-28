ImmaterialAI 5.31.3

Great to be back, hope and wish that you are all well, and if not to remember how much can change in just one day, whether externally or internally, and that we can all quit sleep today to have more time to get our ducks in row or to move forward faster, just sayin.

For our first update of the year we're focusing on fixing all outstanding errors, starting with a way to find what is happening in those errors/crashes.

Error tracking

Theres been breaking issues for some new users since 5.30 or so that we havent been able to reproduce on our devices. This update works to address that- now when a warning or error or crash occurs, a file will be made in the /ImmaterialAI/logs" folder inside your My documents (or regional equivalent), the files containing additional info and the stack trace of each issue (if available).

Share your logs anywhere here on Steam or on our new Discord if IAI isn't working for you and we'll have a closer look!

For now you can find 5.31.3 only if you opt into the "test" beta when you right click on ImmaterialAI on Steam and go to Properties (free app-only update atm). The solution is not perfect, or scalable at all, it is though something on a shoestring budget to hold us over until we automate the error reporting process.

Season 3 extended

We're also extending Season 3 until 1st of Aug 2024 (from Jan 2024), get your skins this year or never ever again, they might go for billions in a few weeks(?!)

