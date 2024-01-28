[Early Access] Patch 1.0.8.

Hey ELVERA warriors!

Bringing you a fresh update once again!

New Player Introduction Guide

Excited to roll out a brand new 3-minute Quick Video Guide in the Main Menu.

Whether you're a new to the game or just need a refresher, this guide's for you!

Click on the Quick Video Guide button to watch. It comes with voiceover and text, so you can either listen in or read along—your choice.

The guide features a demo video to visually walk you through ELVERA's core mechanics, how to find and join games, character selection, and more.

This feature was a popular request, and I'm happy to make it happen.

As always, your feedback is very important to me, so keep it coming!