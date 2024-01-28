6.5.0.0 Added support for speech to text use hardware acceleration
6.5.0.0 Added effect mosaic and blur for watermark
6.5.0.0 Added Auto subtitle for video
6.5.0.0 Added shape circle and arrow etc.
6.5.0.0 Fixed wordart bug
6.5.0.0 Fixed camera record bug
DIKDIK Video Kit update for 28 January 2024
6.5.0.0 Added Auto subtitle for video etc.
6.5.0.0 Added support for speech to text use hardware acceleration
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update