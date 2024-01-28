 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DIKDIK Video Kit update for 28 January 2024

6.5.0.0 Added Auto subtitle for video etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 13293660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.5.0.0 Added support for speech to text use hardware acceleration
6.5.0.0 Added effect mosaic and blur for watermark
6.5.0.0 Added Auto subtitle for video
6.5.0.0 Added shape circle and arrow etc.
6.5.0.0 Fixed wordart bug
6.5.0.0 Fixed camera record bug

Changed files in this update

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 Content Depot 1856001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link