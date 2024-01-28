PACTH NOTE

v2.6.0 [Letter Labyrinth]

[Added]

New Enemy Alphabetician

Added new content "Spiral Upgrade". This allows for the enhancement of both Active and Passive effects of the Spiral Design. These upgrades require Spiral Points. The simplest design requires a cost of 1e5, and the required cost increases by 1.5 times with each level up. Also, the required cost increases significantly for higher-tier Designs. Some Designs do not have either Passive or Active upgrades. The cost is entirely a Placeholder and we welcome feedback.

The Z-Adjuster has been added. Hovering over the square icon in the bottom right will display a bar on the left. By adjusting this, you can change the scale of Z rendering, allowing for the creation of more complex and beautiful spirals!

Custom Scavenger has been implemented. This allows you to use your preferred values as Scavenger values.

New Spiral Equations

The 9th Theory

New Professor Challenge

Implemented Performance Mode. You can now disable game rendering by clicking the teacup button in the bottom right corner.

Added new information about Z, Z-Reactor, Theory, and Loot to the Help section.

Added the following rewards to Tornado Prestige:

Up to T50, each reincarnation adds +1% to Rare Drop.

From T50 to T100, increase in Attack Speed by +0.5%.

Beyond T100, increase in Attack Speed by +1%.

New Battle Upgrade

[Changes/Balanced]

Reversed the unlock order of Super PI and QQ. Consequently, the flat reward for Super PI has been increased by 10 times.

Rarity will start its second attenuation from 1500%.

Decreased the r goal per level of the Straight Challenge2 (Professor) to 50. Also, due to the extremely easy nature of the Slow Spiral Challenge, its difficulty per level has been increased to 50 as well.

Revised the system related to Battle Stats. As a result, Critical Damage and Super Critical Damage will now display the actual amount of damage dealt instead of the multiplier.

Following the above changes, a 0.002s Attack Speed Cap will apply even when Nuke or Scav Modes are ON.

Reduced Pi's HP to one-tenth of its original value.

Increased Pi's ATK% to a range of 1 ~ 10%.

In Battle, the additive rewards for the parameter "k" will be reinstated. As a result, the "k" parameter that you all previously earned in Kappa will also be revived.

Adjusted the Passive Effect of Reactor-S to be +10% per level. Additionally, changed the decay method to a square root decay. This adjustment should benefit all players.

Fixed a problem where the value of ATK enhanced by the Combo Multiplier was incorrectly displayed.

Changed the effect of the "Math Skill +100" upgrade to "Math skill +5%" in the battle ugprades.

Discontinued Multi Attack and replaced it with a corresponding increase in ATK. There will be no change in the amount of damage caused by this modification.

For LI Stats, Critical related aspects are now unaffected by Debuffs and will be displayed in gray text.

Partially improved performance issues that worsened as the value of ω increased.

Moved the rewards for Omega, Gamma, Delta% from Gamma to Napier.

In Tornado Prestige, a new window now displays all rewards earned so far, including those related to m and critical aspects earned in mid-Tornado Prestige.

The upgrade speed for Pythagorean Theorem in Theory has been increased.

The increase in Common drop rates has been abolished. Additionally, this has led to a 50% increase in the Uncommon drop rate rewards.

Increased the maximum reward for Varman by 10 times

Adjusted the Effect of Rainbow to start decaying from +100%.

[Fixes]

Fixed the issue with Z's 3D display to work correctly. This is still a work in progress, and we plan to perform more detailed performance tuning in the future.

Fixed a bug where Theory was not providing Fragment.

Fixed an issue where the Combo Multiplier was only being applied to QQ.

Fixed the bug introduced in the last patch, which made Steam Achievements related to Theory unobtainable.

Fixed a bug where Critical and Super Critical Damage would occur even when the Critical Rate was 0. This resolves a rare bug where enemies like Li, whose critical hits are nullified, could be defeated. Previously, this was due to a bug where Critical and Super Critical assessments occurred at a fixed 1/10,000 chance regardless of the probability.

Fixed an issue in Challenge mode where, if NukeMode is set, Scavenger Mode will also be fixed at 1.

Fixed an issue where the text and color of rewards for Legendary (such as the Debuff effect of Fibanomnom) were not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where the letters u, v were mistakenly displayed as p, q.

Fixed an issue where the Debuff in Exponential Challenge was displayed in Stats Breakdown.

Fixed an issue where the k exponent was not reflected in the display of the Main Spiral.

Fixed designs where Passive effects, such as lame, were not indicated.

Fixed an issue where the display would bug out when the level of Theory Exchange exceeded 1e19. As a result, we have temporarily set the maximum purchase amount for Theory Exchange to 1e19. It has been confirmed that this series of bugs has not caused any critical issues in the save data.

Fixed an issue on the Main Spiral screen where Equatino and Battle were being rendered improperly.

Fixed a problem where the rendering of Rings was extremely inefficient. With these changes, performance should dramatically improve.

[IMPORTANT ANNOUNCE]

In this adjustment, the Active Design Effect and Passive Design Effect obtained from Spiral Equation will now start to decay at +20% for DLCs.

We sincerely apologize for this situation, which is a result of our lack of adjustment.

However, please understand that this change is made with the long-term development of the game in mind.

We promise to update the game with better balance in the future

Overview of this update

[Performance Improvements]

The main goal of this update is to improve performance. In the last update, we identified an issue where performance significantly decreased when the value of 'r' became large, and we have addressed this. Specifically, we have reviewed inefficient calculations and rendering efficiency, greatly enhancing overall performance. Additionally, the introduction of "Performance Mode" allows the game to run very efficiently when left idle. Also, a big thanks to @Kloppie5 for greatly assisting with the performance improvements of Spiral Equation.

As before, this game still contains inefficient logic, and we intend to continue addressing this as a major topic in future updates.

[Improvements to Early Game Balance]

While previous updates mainly focused on additions and adjustments to the endgame content, this update focuses on adjusting the balance of the early game. Specifically, we have revised the rewards for Tornado Prestige and adjusted the status and rewards of early game enemies. A great deal of help for this adjustment was provided by @Luna .

[Creating More Beautiful Spirals]

We must not forget that the main content of this game is not just the Battle Spiral, but also creating beautiful spirals. This time, by fundamentally redesigning the Z-coordinate drawing system, we have made it possible to create more beautiful and complex spirals. A slider has been added to the cube icon in the bottom right corner, allowing you to draw spirals of various shapes by changing this slider. Don't forget to post your beautiful spirals to the community!

Additionally, we received help from the following great testers for various other adjustments.

@Randy

@SpookieBoogie - t227

@Gup

@N01 - EU - Goal: 10 Pull-ups

@Mozart but a dog [T135][GMT -6]

@samudec - T100