In the race settings, the new "last hoop" options are as follows:

-last hoop is last hoop (normal)

-first hoop is last hoop

-last hoop on last lap only

these settings apply to the last lap. The race can be set so that the final hoop of the last lap can be the first hoop of the course, the last hoop of the course, or so that the final checkpoint is ONLY used on the last lap of the course. (allowing for a special finish gate or finish pad/dockport)