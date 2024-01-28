As the production tools have improved in functionality, you can now view achievements and rankings from the menu screen (config).
Change the startup screen.
壊漢 update for 28 January 2024
ver-S1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
As the production tools have improved in functionality, you can now view achievements and rankings from the menu screen (config).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2558571 Depot 2558571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update