壊漢 update for 28 January 2024

ver-S1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13293148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the production tools have improved in functionality, you can now view achievements and rankings from the menu screen (config).
Change the startup screen.

