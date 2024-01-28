 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 28 January 2024

Small update, Jan 28

Share · View all patches · Build 13293091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a fix for the 'invincible enemy' bug
  • made some improvements for ultrawide support during gameplay (front end improvements still to come)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2765031 Depot 2765031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link