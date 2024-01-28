- added a fix for the 'invincible enemy' bug
- made some improvements for ultrawide support during gameplay (front end improvements still to come)
Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 28 January 2024
Small update, Jan 28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2765031 Depot 2765031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update