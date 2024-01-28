- Fixed the issue where slow and freeze effects couldn't be removed in some situations.
- Fixed the problem where damage received by characters wasn't displayed in the damage display situation.
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 28 January 2024
January 28th Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update