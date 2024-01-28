 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 28 January 2024

January 28th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13293017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where slow and freeze effects couldn't be removed in some situations.
  2. Fixed the problem where damage received by characters wasn't displayed in the damage display situation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link