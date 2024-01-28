 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

迷失：异域 update for 28 January 2024

Added cheat device and fixed bugs.

Share · View all patches · Build 13292925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add a new cheat device. Press the "." key on the keyboard to pop up the cheat menu.
  2. Fixed the issue where language errors may occur when clicking to continue or re-entering the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2696361 Depot 2696361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link