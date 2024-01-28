- Add a new cheat device. Press the "." key on the keyboard to pop up the cheat menu.
- Fixed the issue where language errors may occur when clicking to continue or re-entering the game.
迷失：异域 update for 28 January 2024
Added cheat device and fixed bugs.
