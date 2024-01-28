 Skip to content

Anti-Extinction Playtest Alpha update for 28 January 2024

World Generation preview for Update 3

Build 13292887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update uses Unity 2023.3.0b4 (Merging to 0b5 for major fixes)

Key Features:

  • High speed multi-threaded generation

  • A unique noise-based generation technique that combine both 3d and 2d noise

  • Multi-threaded mesh generation utilizing the marching cubes algorithm

  • Terrain that streams at runtime, generating chunks around the player as they move

  • A procedural triplanar shader that offers unique control over how terrain is rendered

  • Deferred, batched physics collider generation for terrain meshes

  • Support for procedurally placed structures that deform the terrain around them

Changed files in this update

  
