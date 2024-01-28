World Generation preview for Update 3

This Update uses Unity 2023.3.0b4 (Merging to 0b5 for major fixes)
Key Features:
-
High speed multi-threaded generation
-
A unique noise-based generation technique that combine both 3d and 2d noise
-
Multi-threaded mesh generation utilizing the marching cubes algorithm
-
Terrain that streams at runtime, generating chunks around the player as they move
-
A procedural triplanar shader that offers unique control over how terrain is rendered
-
Deferred, batched physics collider generation for terrain meshes
-
Support for procedurally placed structures that deform the terrain around them
Changed files in this update