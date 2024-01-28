 Skip to content

Danger Cliff update for 28 January 2024

Version 1.2.0; The Schmovier Schmovement Update

Build 13292833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major adjustments to the controls, as well as more control options!

  • By default you now hold/release the cone rush button to activate/cancel; it feels WAY better.

  • No more power jump! You can now reach maximum jump height just by holding the jump button.

  • There is now a reticle showing where your Cone Rush will end (if you don't cancel it).

  • Your forward momentum is no longer lost if you continue holding left/right when you exit an Upward Rush.

  • Some other minor tweaks to how Clifford moves

  • Most of these movement changes can be disabled/reverted in the new "Movement" section of the options menu.

  • Game performance has been GREATLY enhanced (I think anyways)! I tested it on a laptop with a 4K resolution and there was no noticeable lag throughout the whole game.

  • The tutorial has been reworked to be easier to understand (hopefully) and to better reflect the new default controls.

  • Fixed some issues with controller responsiveness for Cone Rushing and navigating the pause menu. I think this is fixed anyways, I'm not the best with controller support.

  • The REALLY long respawn time has been drastically reduced.

  • You now use the "esc" key to close the game and the "backspace" key to reset custom inputs instead of the other way around.

  • More stuff that I probably forgot about.

