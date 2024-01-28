Version 1.2.0; The Schmovier Schmovement Update

Major adjustments to the controls, as well as more control options!

By default you now hold/release the cone rush button to activate/cancel; it feels WAY better.

No more power jump! You can now reach maximum jump height just by holding the jump button.

There is now a reticle showing where your Cone Rush will end (if you don't cancel it).

Your forward momentum is no longer lost if you continue holding left/right when you exit an Upward Rush.

Some other minor tweaks to how Clifford moves

Most of these movement changes can be disabled/reverted in the new "Movement" section of the options menu.

Game performance has been GREATLY enhanced (I think anyways)! I tested it on a laptop with a 4K resolution and there was no noticeable lag throughout the whole game.

The tutorial has been reworked to be easier to understand (hopefully) and to better reflect the new default controls.

Fixed some issues with controller responsiveness for Cone Rushing and navigating the pause menu. I think this is fixed anyways, I'm not the best with controller support.

The REALLY long respawn time has been drastically reduced.

You now use the "esc" key to close the game and the "backspace" key to reset custom inputs instead of the other way around.