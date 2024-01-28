BIG Storms and Weather update. Plus new Roof contraptions!

v0.8.97
-Storm clouds with rain, wind, and lightning!
-Improved ocean rendering and new Storm and Calm wave areas.
-Rain will slowly add water to the ground/water sim.
-Rain doesnt fall indoors and wont make the ground wet or add water in covered areas.
-Wild Fires will be put out by rain.
-Cooking contraptions now will have their fire put out if they are not under a roof/cover during a rain storm.
-Update to Solar Still to make it generate water faster during a Rain Storm.
-New Roof Cap piece! (which includes 6 variant shapes)
-New Roof upside down triangle piece variant to fit some specific triangle shaped holes users can create with roofs.
-Improved distant ocean rendering quality when screen space reflections is turned on.
-Fixed a rendering artifact in SSR that would show up in specific situations.
-Updated Rat spawn logic to try and resolve an overspawn issue that happens for some users once in a while.
-Updated online games to not spawn rats from dead bodies to help reduce network load.
-Update to how trees walk to improve rendering and reduce popping
-Fixed Paper menu so it correctly auto selects the next button when using a gamepad.
-Fixed the reversed selection order on the confirm upgrade window when using a gamepad.
-Added the Boat Cannon Blueprint to the Boat Shop Vendor sell list so there is another place to buy it from.
