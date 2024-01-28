Feature Update 0.8.14

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40156767/461a037c252c517790a7a01c34504d84faf4cb6c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40156767/8da72f0146d5601f548fae4ffaf537e8aa07ff79.png)[/url]
It's been a while! We've been working to get back to this game and we're finally back.
Updates
- All enemies now spawn a scan popup that allows you to take a closer look and maybe get a hint or two on how best to fight them
- The main menu Options now includes a section for setting screen resolution and windowed mode
- You can now hold shift, press a button on your gamepad, or touch the boost bar to boost your ship forwards
Bug Fixes
- The music in the main menu will no longer explode your ears the first time you play the game. It will reflect your music volume settings from the main game.
- Misc. small issues
We're excited to be back! As we get back into the groove, hopefully these updates will come more regularly. Thanks to anyone who's still watching the game!
Changed files in this update