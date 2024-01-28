 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmic Tank update for 28 January 2024

Feature Update 0.8.14

Share · View all patches · Build 13292774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40156767/461a037c252c517790a7a01c34504d84faf4cb6c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40156767/8da72f0146d5601f548fae4ffaf537e8aa07ff79.png)[/url]
It's been a while! We've been working to get back to this game and we're finally back.

Updates

  • All enemies now spawn a scan popup that allows you to take a closer look and maybe get a hint or two on how best to fight them
  • The main menu Options now includes a section for setting screen resolution and windowed mode
  • You can now hold shift, press a button on your gamepad, or touch the boost bar to boost your ship forwards

Bug Fixes

  • The music in the main menu will no longer explode your ears the first time you play the game. It will reflect your music volume settings from the main game.
  • Misc. small issues

We're excited to be back! As we get back into the groove, hopefully these updates will come more regularly. Thanks to anyone who's still watching the game!

Changed files in this update

Cosmic Tank Content Depot 1567681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link