Reign of the Renegade update for 28 January 2024

Patch 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 13292648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Draft mode needed some love. It's not done yet, but I think it's in a better spot than before!

Draft Mode Changes:

  • Acts 1-3 are now 7 floors long instead of 10
  • Start with 3 Punches, 3 Defends and your starter Action
  • Start with 1 Perk and 3 Action rewards
  • XP rewards instead give Gold, Player Levels up after Bosses
  • A few Events/Artifacts/Perks have been disabled for Draft
  • Boss Rewards now include an extra Artifact

Content:

  • 1 New Event
  • 12 New Perks (Proficiencies are now attainable through Perks)
  • 1 New Buff: Plated - Gives Block when damaged
  • 1 New Potion: Your next roll is maxed

Fixes:

  • Fixed Sheep Artifact not spawning on all characters
  • Fixed a couple crashes due to Artifacts proccing after you win

Visual Fixes:

  • Corrected Bleed typo
  • Adjusted several Action's art

Warrior Action Balance:

  • Buffed Headbutt+
  • Reworked Grit: now gives 1 Plated

Enemy Balance:

  • Buffed Troll
  • Added Plated Buff to some enemies

