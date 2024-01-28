Patch 1.11

Draft mode needed some love. It's not done yet, but I think it's in a better spot than before!
Draft Mode Changes:
- Acts 1-3 are now 7 floors long instead of 10
- Start with 3 Punches, 3 Defends and your starter Action
- Start with 1 Perk and 3 Action rewards
- XP rewards instead give Gold, Player Levels up after Bosses
- A few Events/Artifacts/Perks have been disabled for Draft
- Boss Rewards now include an extra Artifact
Content:
- 1 New Event
- 12 New Perks (Proficiencies are now attainable through Perks)
- 1 New Buff: Plated - Gives Block when damaged
- 1 New Potion: Your next roll is maxed
Fixes:
- Fixed Sheep Artifact not spawning on all characters
- Fixed a couple crashes due to Artifacts proccing after you win
Visual Fixes:
- Corrected Bleed typo
- Adjusted several Action's art
Warrior Action Balance:
- Buffed Headbutt+
- Reworked Grit: now gives 1 Plated
Enemy Balance:
- Buffed Troll
- Added Plated Buff to some enemies
Changed files in this update