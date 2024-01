Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Season 3 Final Episode: Like a dream come true!

Take part in the end of this chapter in Sunny's life as he officially becomes the Capo of the Borgia Family. However, the question remains - who will stand by his side in this crucial moment?

Who will be the chosen one? Find out in Season 3's Final Episode!

Enjoy the grand finale of this story!