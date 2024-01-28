 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 28 January 2024

PATCH V0.9.15.0

  • Major performance improvements with a new lighting system;
  • Bugfix for the menu fonts;
  • Bugfix for the underwater levels;
  • Hotfix for the Brazilian translation;

