- Major performance improvements with a new lighting system;
- Bugfix for the menu fonts;
- Bugfix for the underwater levels;
- Hotfix for the Brazilian translation;
Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 28 January 2024
PATCH V0.9.15.0
