BoomBox Update!

Change log:

Added in 40+ songs by Kira Rigel!

The boombox will allow you to listen to these songs through the radio.

Non-Factory Zones now have playlists that cycle to keep the atmosphere fresh!

Misc music system fixes (still needs work though)

Greatly reduced the difficulty of the greenhouse's optional combat challenge for the arachno apparatus.

Made the boss fight slightly more fair to the player and less difficult (still quite hard). Fixed some bugs in it as well.

Swapped left click targeting and right click examining to favor touchscreen devices getting more fuctionality instead of redundant targeting options.

Added nice motivational poster.

Clocks are now pushable.

Alternate coloration added for air ducts that blended into their environment.

Greenhouse layout changed slightly.

Updated how health displays for swarm enemies.

Springboards now default timing to 1st beat not 3rd. (Still need to lengthen window for late hits)