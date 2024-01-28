EA Update v0.6.5 - Frame 1 Random Desync Bug Fix

Highlights
Fixed Frame 1 Random Desync Bug
- Fixed bug that caused input buffer to be incorrectly rolled back online during frames where a player's input buffer was consumed on an unconfirmed frame. This addresses a number of potential desync causes related to moves coming out with different frame timings, including those resulting from moves with random calls on frame 1 of an animation. Please let us know if you still experience desyncs going forward!
Playable Characters
General
- Characters now transition from jump to fall state immediately when the character starts moving downward instead of waiting for the full jump animation to complete. This is primarily an aesthetic change that will affect how characters look during jump arcs (especially short hops).
CommanderVideo
- General
- Hurtboxes tightened on stand, run, special fall, heavy land, crouch, hurt light middle, hurt light high, neutral air, back air, up air, down air, dash attack, down tilt, up tilt, forward tilt, forward strong, down strong, ledge attack and crash bounce.
Octodad
- Spot Dodge and Ledge Grab
- Randomized voice sound effect call moved back to frame 1. Note that in the v0.6.2 patch, we moved this code to frame 2 since we found that randomized sound effects were susceptible to desyncs when used on frame 1. The input buffer fix mentioned earlier should address this by preventing moves from coming out on the incorrect frame after a rollback.
Orcane
- Bubbles
- Reverted the change from update 0.6.2 that changed the logic to use a static set of random numbers for bubble generation. With the input buffer fix in this patch, this should no longer be needed and bubbles are now generated with dynamically generated random values.
Assists
Lea
- Corrected some palette mistakes on pixel art.
Changed files in this update