Empire Chronicles update for 28 January 2024

Empire Chronicles update for 28 January 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.15) - Minor Update

  • Added a new option in the gameplay section to control weapon/armor sorting.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed two instances of wall clipping in the Tarm Tunnel.

