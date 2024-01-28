v1.1.3 - Improvement Update

Added:
- A pointing sphere in non-VR menus allows for easier interaction
- FPS limit in settings
- Fade when you get too close to an object to avoid looking through objects
- Loading indicator when creating game
- Now physics are activated when falling from a certain distance
- An item and health generator that runs on energy that charges over time (WIP)
Changed:
- Improved Building map
- Improved Horde map
- Improved the sky in Center
- Changed and improved AI behavior, now they can shoot while moving and escape from the player when unarmed
- Modified menu textures
Fixed:
- Crashing when continuous recharging without equipped magazines
- Fixed voice chat, still need to add audio device selector
- Some changes to replication in virtual reality
- Bleeding is now removed correctly when body is removed
- Crouching in virtual reality modifies the body (changes still pending)
- Visual lag when physics are activated
- Aiming guns is now better
