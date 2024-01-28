 Skip to content

VRealistic Fight: Aim For The Chest update for 28 January 2024

v1.1.3 - Improvement Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • A pointing sphere in non-VR menus allows for easier interaction
  • FPS limit in settings
  • Fade when you get too close to an object to avoid looking through objects
  • Loading indicator when creating game
  • Now physics are activated when falling from a certain distance
  • An item and health generator that runs on energy that charges over time (WIP)

Changed:

  • Improved Building map
  • Improved Horde map
  • Improved the sky in Center
  • Changed and improved AI behavior, now they can shoot while moving and escape from the player when unarmed
  • Modified menu textures

Fixed:

  • Crashing when continuous recharging without equipped magazines
  • Fixed voice chat, still need to add audio device selector
  • Some changes to replication in virtual reality
  • Bleeding is now removed correctly when body is removed
  • Crouching in virtual reality modifies the body (changes still pending)
  • Visual lag when physics are activated
  • Aiming guns is now better

