Patch Notes 0.8.0.3 - 0.8.0.4

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.0.4 (01/28/2024)

-Fixed the problem where Conquer Objectives count was wrong.

-Fixed the problem where Eternal Bridge maps didn't get opened.

-Fixed the problem where Gambit can be used more than 3 times.

-Adjusted Skill Point Shop loot pool and cost.

-Fixed applier booster relics for Mage.

-Fixed and adjusted Lasher's T10 skill relics.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.0.3 (01/27/2024)

-Fixed the problem where Conquer Objectives didn't get saved.

-Reduced Gambit Spins per map from 10 to 3.

-Reduced Gambit spawn rate from 100% to 30%.

-Reduced loot count from chests from 20 to 12.

-Fixed the problem where Skill Point Shop was giving wrong item.

-Reduced the reward count from Loot Pods.

-Reduced reward counts of Gambit rewards.

-Reduced the drop rate of gear and relics.

-Fixed the problem where Craft and Exchange progresses didn't register on Event Pass.

-Fixed the problem where Labyrinth pursue quest was not available for Lasher class.

-Fixed the problem where Mage's applier relics didn't work.

-Fixed the problem where there was a white square on conquer layouts.