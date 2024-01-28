Patch Notes 0.8.0.3 - 0.8.0.4

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.0.4 (01/28/2024)
-Fixed the problem where Conquer Objectives count was wrong.
-Fixed the problem where Eternal Bridge maps didn't get opened.
-Fixed the problem where Gambit can be used more than 3 times.
-Adjusted Skill Point Shop loot pool and cost.
-Fixed applier booster relics for Mage.
-Fixed and adjusted Lasher's T10 skill relics.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.0.3 (01/27/2024)
-Fixed the problem where Conquer Objectives didn't get saved.
-Reduced Gambit Spins per map from 10 to 3.
-Reduced Gambit spawn rate from 100% to 30%.
-Reduced loot count from chests from 20 to 12.
-Fixed the problem where Skill Point Shop was giving wrong item.
-Reduced the reward count from Loot Pods.
-Reduced reward counts of Gambit rewards.
-Reduced the drop rate of gear and relics.
-Fixed the problem where Craft and Exchange progresses didn't register on Event Pass.
-Fixed the problem where Labyrinth pursue quest was not available for Lasher class.
-Fixed the problem where Mage's applier relics didn't work.
-Fixed the problem where there was a white square on conquer layouts.
