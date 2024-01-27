 Skip to content

Ace Racers SP update for 27 January 2024

some new objects and scenes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3 new ships in placeable objects

new scene for FO, L, RD, TGD

reorganized drone menu buttons to sort svs more clearly

Changed files in this update

