Version 1.1.1

Hi all! Here we are with a round of bug fixes! Thanks to everyone who sent us bug reports, it's a big help!
Changelog
- Added missing foliage to a Station Tracks map.
- Added missing dialogue during a conversation with Spider.
- Added missing lighting to final battle.
- Fixed an issue where Lacie would appear behind the couch when sitting.
- Fixed an issue where the phone would get confused about the time of the day, and cause all sorts of shenanigans.
- Fixed an issue where a student would get stuck behind a locker if you died to the bus driver.
- Fixed an issue where Kozmo was doomed to die once you entered the Locked Site.
- Fixed an issue where sitting down and waiting patiently for Kozmo to die was too much for the game to handle.
- Fixed a tree stump that could make you stuck when sitting on it.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't skip the spikes minigame near Red's Treehouse.
- Fixed an issue where Rune's taunt wouldn't play after dying to the spikes near Red's Treehouse.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would get messed up in the Facility Council Room.
- Fixed an issue where you could bring Special Water into the Facility.
- Fixed an issue with Sai popping up when he wasn't in your party.
- Fixed an issue with Sai returning to the party mysteriously after being ditched.
- Fixed an issue where Lacie would be stuck walking against a dead body near the end of the game.
- Fixed an issue where the correct text wouldn't show up when interacting with said dead bodies.
- Fixed some in-game typos.
- Fixed a Steam typo that stated that the achievement "Rune's Friend" required 6 runes when it requires 4.
- Station tracks puzzle now resets and behaves properly if you leave towards the left.
- Reduced get on bus timer.
Changed files in this update