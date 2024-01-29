Update 1.1 available!

**

Greetings, capybara seekers!

**

We're happy to bring you the first update of Hidden Capybaras with Orange!

What's new:

Added controller support!

Don't like using a mouse? No problem! We've added controls for game controllers. Use the left stick to control the cursor, the right stick to move the camera, the triggers to control zoom in and out, 'A' to confirm and 'B' to back.

Night levels improvements

We realised that the glow of some of the capybaras could overshadow everything else and make searching more challenging. We have improved this aspect by making the night levels clearer, but we didn’t take away their charm!

New icons

We have added new icons for sound and music settings as well as for the gamepad if it is connected.

We are Whimsical Universes!

We've changed our team name. From now on, we're Whimsical Universes! Unfortunately, if you've been following our developer page, you'll need to re-follow us.

Oh, and the team logo should now directly open the developer page in an overlay. Just in case you want to follow us and receive notifications when the second part is released...