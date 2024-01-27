Operation Food to Gold - Update 11

Lab

3 new Purple Matter converters

RedYellow - red and yellow globbloppers

BlueGreen - blue and green globbloppers

DLC - Real money converter (can't be upgraded, only level 1 with HTBB DLC)

Globbloppers

Reduced cost significantly of blue and green, slightly decreased cost of yellow.

Kitchen

Significantly decreased upgrade costs.

My original plan was to make it scale logarithmic, like the raw resource production, instead of exponential, but it just doesn't scale properly, first because of the production costs, second because each tier gives gold. After a lot of experimenting, I decided that the old system scales much better, so I left it as it is.

The only difference is, that it's now way cheaper. It should be much easier to reach higher production tiers now.

Waifus

Switched Abby and Ambers place.

Updated art for Valentina, Ming, Naomi and Olga.

Now is a good time to purpstige, so the new kitchen prices take effect.

Have fun!