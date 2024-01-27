 Skip to content

Operation Food to Gold update for 27 January 2024

Operation Food to Gold - Update 11

Lab
3 new Purple Matter converters
RedYellow - red and yellow globbloppers
BlueGreen - blue and green globbloppers
DLC - Real money converter (can't be upgraded, only level 1 with HTBB DLC)

Globbloppers
Reduced cost significantly of blue and green, slightly decreased cost of yellow.

Kitchen
Significantly decreased upgrade costs.
My original plan was to make it scale logarithmic, like the raw resource production, instead of exponential, but it just doesn't scale properly, first because of the production costs, second because each tier gives gold. After a lot of experimenting, I decided that the old system scales much better, so I left it as it is.
The only difference is, that it's now way cheaper. It should be much easier to reach higher production tiers now.

Waifus
Switched Abby and Ambers place.
Updated art for Valentina, Ming, Naomi and Olga.

Now is a good time to purpstige, so the new kitchen prices take effect.
Have fun!

