Force Reboot update for 27 January 2024

Finally, an update

Force Reboot update for 27 January 2024 · Build 13291996 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added new weapon - Multi-Pistol (You can shoot as shotgun or as pistol. Just hold attack button to lower bullet spread)
  • Added new enemy - Stumper
  • UI scaling/UI Reworked
  • Enemies Start to attack player only after spawning
  • New artworks added
  • Added Coyote Jump after Jumppad jump
  • Laser-Beam Drone reworked
  • All Physical Objects Mass Reduced
  • Multiplier Window is disabling at x1 to provide less distraction
  • Added option to disable Scrolling background at Third Stage
  • Select Leaderboard Title in Leaderboard Menu
  • Fixed Fingers Positions on Fists
  • Ultrawide mode should work better now (Not perfect, but none of the UI elements is hidden now)
  • Added typer sound
  • Added Dopefish (can you find it?)
  • Robot speed increased
  • Weapon colors in cards changed to Cyan
  • Fixed some dangerous clipping zones in First Stage
  • Lowered bomb damage
  • Lowered explosion sound
  • Turrets outline color changed to blue (optional to kill)

