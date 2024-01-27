Finally, an update

List of changes:
- Added new weapon - Multi-Pistol (You can shoot as shotgun or as pistol. Just hold attack button to lower bullet spread)
- Added new enemy - Stumper
- UI scaling/UI Reworked
- Enemies Start to attack player only after spawning
- New artworks added
- Added Coyote Jump after Jumppad jump
- Laser-Beam Drone reworked
- All Physical Objects Mass Reduced
- Multiplier Window is disabling at x1 to provide less distraction
- Added option to disable Scrolling background at Third Stage
- Select Leaderboard Title in Leaderboard Menu
- Fixed Fingers Positions on Fists
- Ultrawide mode should work better now (Not perfect, but none of the UI elements is hidden now)
- Added typer sound
- Added Dopefish (can you find it?)
- Robot speed increased
- Weapon colors in cards changed to Cyan
- Fixed some dangerous clipping zones in First Stage
- Lowered bomb damage
- Lowered explosion sound
- Turrets outline color changed to blue (optional to kill)
Changed files in this update