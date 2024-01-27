Patch 0.6.6

General
- Bat enemy removed from first fight pool, and 2x Bat enemy removed from second fight pool. The Bat enemy was especially dangerous in Impossible and some other specific challenges which could cause an early wipe which is not intended in the first 3 fights.
- Items and heroes appear/reroll animation has been reduced. They were slightly too fast.
- Relic appear animation has been increased to be the same as the items/heroes.
Bug Fixes
- Unequipping an item while the itembar was disabled (not visible) would cause the item to not properly be unequiped although shown as unequiped (you would still gain the effect of the item). This has been fixed.
- Rank Up Window now properly appears on Benched Heroes. Previously, they wouldn't show unless you opened their cards (right click). Some players didn't know about the last part which left them softlocked.
- In the Gargoyle Event Fight, enemies now spawn on the back rows of the map instead of all stacked up, which caused some of the melee enemies to stack on top of each other which looked like there was only one invincible enemy while in fact there was 4.
- Fixed "Deal no damage with attacks" effects which would still deal full damage when dealing a critical strike
- Fixed an issue with "Deal no damage with attacks" effects that could persist in future fights.
- Thousand Cuts (Legendary Item) description now properly explains its effect. All auto attacks deal no damage during its effect, not only physical damage auto attacks.
- You can no longer dismiss (kick) your Flame Bearer Hero in the Flame Bearer Challenge which caused a soft lock.
- XZ-09, James, Elora, Giachi, Elios, Vinrak and other limited duration buffs could persist until the next fight (especially in the Endless Mode by quickly jumping from one fight to another). In this case, it could remove stats at the end of their duration (in the following fight). This got fixed.
- Fix for clicking on map locations and not proceeding to it which causes a soft lock, and after reloading the game causes to skip the location.
- Fix for dragging item bugs which would leave the item on the screen instead of being equiped or placed back in the itembar.
- The Abyssal Origin now properly displays the correct cap which is 450% Ethereal Amplification gained (was showing 300% instead).
- Zanmar's active and passive (Double Attacks) now properly trigger from all attack effects while previously they would only trigger from normal auto attacks. Example, Psychic Dagger would not work as intended with Zanmar's active and passive.
- (English Only) Fixed an issue which caused Xeva to not have any description in the Xea God Passive Tab on its card.
