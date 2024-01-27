Version 1.04 - Draw bug crash fix + QoL and Balance Changes

-Changed texts in some resources hovers.

-Blizzard does not give armor anymore.

-Fixed Drawing Bug that crashed the game when Player tried to draw more cards than the deck has in a turn. (FluffeyPanda's Ignis bug).

-In combat, you can now see the tooltip of cards you don't have the resources to play on hover.

-Added confirmation screen when leveling stats and leaving by pressing "X" in the upper right corner.

-An initial round of achievements has been declared on steam, but they are still not functional. We plan on adding more achievements and making those declared functional later on.