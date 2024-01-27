-Changed texts in some resources hovers.
-Blizzard does not give armor anymore.
-Fixed Drawing Bug that crashed the game when Player tried to draw more cards than the deck has in a turn. (FluffeyPanda's Ignis bug).
-In combat, you can now see the tooltip of cards you don't have the resources to play on hover.
-Added confirmation screen when leveling stats and leaving by pressing "X" in the upper right corner.
-An initial round of achievements has been declared on steam, but they are still not functional. We plan on adding more achievements and making those declared functional later on.
The Abyss Within update for 27 January 2024
Version 1.04 - Draw bug crash fix + QoL and Balance Changes
