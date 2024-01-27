 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Abyss Within update for 27 January 2024

Version 1.04 - Draw bug crash fix + QoL and Balance Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13291926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed texts in some resources hovers.
-Blizzard does not give armor anymore.
-Fixed Drawing Bug that crashed the game when Player tried to draw more cards than the deck has in a turn. (FluffeyPanda's Ignis bug).
-In combat, you can now see the tooltip of cards you don't have the resources to play on hover.
-Added confirmation screen when leveling stats and leaving by pressing "X" in the upper right corner.
-An initial round of achievements has been declared on steam, but they are still not functional. We plan on adding more achievements and making those declared functional later on.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2428021 Depot 2428021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link