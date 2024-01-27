 Skip to content

J-Jump Arena update for 27 January 2024

Snowland maps are here! New weapons too!

Share · View all patches · Build 13291908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3 new weapons make their debut in J-Jump Arena!!

  • Frostcore
    When thrown, it explodes on impact freezing nearby players for 2 following turns! The tricky part is, players that are frozen are unable to move but receive 90% less damage.
  • Frostmine
    Similar to Landmine, except it freezes players just like Frostcore does!
  • Incendiator
    It is very much like Shotgun - it also shoots 6 bullets, except these ones put players on fire! Careful though as it's even less accurate than Shotgun is!

Snowland maps!

Brand new Snowland biome is here, introducing 8 new maps! These maps feature ice, so happy sliding around!

Other updates...

Balance changes:

Movement is less affected by water than it was before, so it shouldn't be as frustrating.

Other improvements:

When throwing something, the weapon is now visible in First Person View when aiming.

