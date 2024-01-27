Snowland maps are here! New weapons too!

3 new weapons make their debut in J-Jump Arena!!
- Frostcore
When thrown, it explodes on impact freezing nearby players for 2 following turns! The tricky part is, players that are frozen are unable to move but receive 90% less damage.
- Frostmine
Similar to Landmine, except it freezes players just like Frostcore does!
- Incendiator
It is very much like Shotgun - it also shoots 6 bullets, except these ones put players on fire! Careful though as it's even less accurate than Shotgun is!
Snowland maps!
Brand new Snowland biome is here, introducing 8 new maps! These maps feature ice, so happy sliding around!
Other updates...
Balance changes:
Movement is less affected by water than it was before, so it shouldn't be as frustrating.
Other improvements:
When throwing something, the weapon is now visible in First Person View when aiming.
