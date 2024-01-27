Update 1.0.2 - New options & bug fixes

Added:
- 1366x768 window option (still experimental)
- FPS option
- Max level message when you are level 100
- Mod prop size option
Changes:
- Some unlocks rebalanced
- More descriptive explanation for the show control
- Localization improvements
Bug fixes:
- Parade mode workshop fix
- Save file name bug caused by your username fixed
- Display all unlockables when you actually unlock them
- Header of rotation tooltips was invisible
- Changing your workshop mod name broke the prop, now it takes the json file name instead
NOTE: this update breaks the mod objects on existing floats! (not the saves entirely)
Changed files in this update