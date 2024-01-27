 Skip to content

Carnaval Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Update 1.0.2 - New options & bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13291857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added:
  • 1366x768 window option (still experimental)
  • FPS option
  • Max level message when you are level 100
  • Mod prop size option
Changes:
  • Some unlocks rebalanced
  • More descriptive explanation for the show control
  • Localization improvements
Bug fixes:
  • Parade mode workshop fix
  • Save file name bug caused by your username fixed
  • Display all unlockables when you actually unlock them
  • Header of rotation tooltips was invisible
  • Changing your workshop mod name broke the prop, now it takes the json file name instead

NOTE: this update breaks the mod objects on existing floats! (not the saves entirely)

