Changes:
- (Bug) The Dragon's head would be destroyed if the Knave exploding barrel was onscreen when it roared.
- Adjusted the collision on the Dragon's head during the fire rain startup.
- (Bug) The Dragon's body collision was not hurting the player.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update