Slayin DX update for 27 January 2024

v1.01.11

Changes:

  • (Bug) The Dragon's head would be destroyed if the Knave exploding barrel was onscreen when it roared.
  • Adjusted the collision on the Dragon's head during the fire rain startup.
  • (Bug) The Dragon's body collision was not hurting the player.

