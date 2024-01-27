- Newly added crew: satellite radiation, storm attacks
- New Achievements: Satellite Defense, Defeating Apostles
- The binding system is complete, and a prompt will pop up when the binding level is changed
- When upgrading characters and selecting level effects, add the upgrade function for each effect
- Slightly weaken the effect of remote binding
- Increase the final form chip price
- When the boss is not killed, there will be no explosion effect on the boss
- Lightning Flyer adds quantum tags
- Add core level to the settlement interface
- Fix the bug where reading the save of Beta Galaxy will enter Alpha Galaxy after closing the game
- Fixed a bug where the remote tether Lv.10 effect increased the number of launches and was ineffective for some units
星际意志 Playtest update for 27 January 2024
Update Version 0.3.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2702071 Depot 2702071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update