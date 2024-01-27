 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 27 January 2024

Update Version 0.3.9.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13291712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Newly added crew: satellite radiation, storm attacks
  2. New Achievements: Satellite Defense, Defeating Apostles
  3. The binding system is complete, and a prompt will pop up when the binding level is changed
  4. When upgrading characters and selecting level effects, add the upgrade function for each effect
  5. Slightly weaken the effect of remote binding
  6. Increase the final form chip price
  7. When the boss is not killed, there will be no explosion effect on the boss
  8. Lightning Flyer adds quantum tags
  9. Add core level to the settlement interface
  10. Fix the bug where reading the save of Beta Galaxy will enter Alpha Galaxy after closing the game
  11. Fixed a bug where the remote tether Lv.10 effect increased the number of launches and was ineffective for some units

