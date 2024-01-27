Improved chasing system, buffed catapult and one-handed weapons.

Update 1.0.2.7 includes the following improvements:
- You can now sprint while attacking. This will help chase down archers and throwers.
- More convenient control of the catapult: now it can be rotated, and the trajectory of the projectile will also be shown.
- The catapult now penetrates armor.
- Improved animations for one-handed weapons.
- One-handed weapons deal more damage.
- Now you can get meat with any melee weapon.
- New meshes for arrows and catapults. They are now easier to spot when looting.
- Fixed a bug with the inability to close the menu in spectator mode.
- Animated crosshair.
