Peasant Royale update for 27 January 2024

Improved chasing system, buffed catapult and one-handed weapons.

Build 13291664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.2.7 includes the following improvements:

  • You can now sprint while attacking. This will help chase down archers and throwers.
  • More convenient control of the catapult: now it can be rotated, and the trajectory of the projectile will also be shown.
  • The catapult now penetrates armor.
  • Improved animations for one-handed weapons.
  • One-handed weapons deal more damage.
  • Now you can get meat with any melee weapon.
  • New meshes for arrows and catapults. They are now easier to spot when looting.
  • Fixed a bug with the inability to close the menu in spectator mode.
  • Animated crosshair.

