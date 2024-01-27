-Fixed bug where switching from liquid to vapor really fast allowed you to stay in slow motion.
-Fixed the name of a level in ending sequence.
-Due to public outcry you can now Meow in cutscenes again.
Kitten Burst update for 27 January 2024
Kitten Burst v3.02b - Patch Notes
-Fixed bug where switching from liquid to vapor really fast allowed you to stay in slow motion.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update