Kitten Burst update for 27 January 2024

Kitten Burst v3.02b - Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where switching from liquid to vapor really fast allowed you to stay in slow motion.
-Fixed the name of a level in ending sequence.
-Due to public outcry you can now Meow in cutscenes again.

