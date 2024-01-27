 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics - Prologue update for 27 January 2024

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13291632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, Nekocasters!

We're thrilled to announce a small fix update addressing your inmediate feedback. Here's what's
fixed:

  • Flamelion

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44797219/09fdd8cbb7afa54dbb8e96c65fc527bd6a47b905.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44797219/697032eb02c8494d7b0edeeb92c2e7d2fbb16407.png)[/url]

Fixed a bug that its inmortal and destroys the opposing team

  • Store
    Fixed a bug that doesnt allow the player to save its cards between rounds

  • Prologue
    Fixed a when the player beats the boss the game doesnt end.

there are more issues noted that are being addressed right now, will try to get them done by the weekend.

With magic and gratitude,
Johan,
Nintai Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 2655321 Depot 2655321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link