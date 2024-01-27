Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13291632 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Attention, Nekocasters!

We're thrilled to announce a small fix update addressing your inmediate feedback. Here's what's

fixed:

Flamelion

Fixed a bug that its inmortal and destroys the opposing team

Store

Fixed a bug that doesnt allow the player to save its cards between rounds

Prologue

Fixed a when the player beats the boss the game doesnt end.

there are more issues noted that are being addressed right now, will try to get them done by the weekend.

With magic and gratitude,

Johan,

Nintai Studios