Patch 1.0.1

Attention, Nekocasters!
We're thrilled to announce a small fix update addressing your inmediate feedback. Here's what's
fixed:
- Flamelion
Fixed a bug that its inmortal and destroys the opposing team
-
Store
Fixed a bug that doesnt allow the player to save its cards between rounds
-
Prologue
Fixed a when the player beats the boss the game doesnt end.
there are more issues noted that are being addressed right now, will try to get them done by the weekend.
With magic and gratitude,
Johan,
Nintai Studios
