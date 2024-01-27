Treason Playtest update

Changes since public update #5 to be tested:
- Fixed semi-automatic weapons not firing when holding aim down sights
- Changed default resuscitation time to 3 seconds (_t_resuscitatetime)
- Changed default pre-death state duration time to 40 seconds (_t_pre_death_stateduration)
- Added separate Zombie Traitor HUD icons
- Added random pitch to voice commands
- Fixed WebM (startup intro) volume being 100% if it's set to 0
- Fixed players sometimes t-posing due to damage protection
- Added a sound when players can pick up a clue
- Added particles when players use certain abilities
- Added ragdoll convulsion when calling for help in pre-death state
- Updated clue pickup HUD icon
- Updated bat swing animations to not snap
- Updated flies particle texture
- Resuscitated people will now show up on round end panel
- Changed default resuscitation cooldown to 10 seconds (_t_resuscitatecooldown)
- Added Remington 81 gun
- Fixed graphical glitches any texture setting except "Very High"
- Added Revolver distant shoot sound
- Updated Springfield damage, range and spread
- Increased default base round time by 10 seconds (_mproundtime)
- Changed kick vote quorum ratio (% of total players that need to cast any vote for it to pass) from 80% to 75%
- Added Shield ability for Detective
- Updated t_castle, t_city, t_clues, t_simple
Changed files in this update