Treason Playtest update for 27 January 2024

Treason Playtest update

27 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes since public update #5 to be tested:

  • Fixed semi-automatic weapons not firing when holding aim down sights
  • Changed default resuscitation time to 3 seconds (_t_resuscitatetime)
  • Changed default pre-death state duration time to 40 seconds (_t_pre_death_stateduration)
  • Added separate Zombie Traitor HUD icons
  • Added random pitch to voice commands
  • Fixed WebM (startup intro) volume being 100% if it's set to 0
  • Fixed players sometimes t-posing due to damage protection
  • Added a sound when players can pick up a clue
  • Added particles when players use certain abilities
  • Added ragdoll convulsion when calling for help in pre-death state
  • Updated clue pickup HUD icon
  • Updated bat swing animations to not snap
  • Updated flies particle texture
  • Resuscitated people will now show up on round end panel
  • Changed default resuscitation cooldown to 10 seconds (_t_resuscitatecooldown)
  • Added Remington 81 gun
  • Fixed graphical glitches any texture setting except "Very High"
  • Added Revolver distant shoot sound
  • Updated Springfield damage, range and spread
  • Increased default base round time by 10 seconds (_mproundtime)
  • Changed kick vote quorum ratio (% of total players that need to cast any vote for it to pass) from 80% to 75%
  • Added Shield ability for Detective
  • Updated t_castle, t_city, t_clues, t_simple

Changed files in this update

Treason Playtest Depot 1875451
  • Loading history…
