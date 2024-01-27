Open Mod 2024.1.16 [27-ian-2024]

Fixes:
-fixed some issues on the new industrial realtime map where some lights could not be destroyed or the light sticks would not reset properly between rounds
Added/Changed:
-adjusted and optimized the code responsible for light destruction, light switches and power boxes
-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around
Changed files in this update