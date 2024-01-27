 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 27 January 2024

Open Mod 2024.1.16 [27-ian-2024]

27-ian-2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed some issues on the new industrial realtime map where some lights could not be destroyed or the light sticks would not reset properly between rounds

Added/Changed:

-adjusted and optimized the code responsible for light destruction, light switches and power boxes

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

