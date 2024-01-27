 Skip to content

Excidio the Kaiju Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Playable Golem Content Update 0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13291499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Playable Stone Golem Titan
Added Stone Golem Titan boss
Reworked enemy spawning system
Added regenerating health
Added photosensitivity warning
Added a chance for destroyed buildings to continually spew out smoke into the sky
New achievement for killing Stone Golem Titan
Increased crowd density in cities
VFX changes
Destruction enhancements
Brightened 1954 filter
Fixed CN Tower
Attempted to fix Kaijuronto achievement
Changed some text
Sticky sprint bug fix
Plus bug fixes and quality of life changes

