Playable Golem Content Update 0.4 Patch Notes

Added Playable Stone Golem Titan

Added Stone Golem Titan boss

Reworked enemy spawning system

Added regenerating health

Added photosensitivity warning

Added a chance for destroyed buildings to continually spew out smoke into the sky

New achievement for killing Stone Golem Titan

Increased crowd density in cities

VFX changes

Destruction enhancements

Brightened 1954 filter

Fixed CN Tower

Attempted to fix Kaijuronto achievement

Changed some text

Sticky sprint bug fix

Plus bug fixes and quality of life changes