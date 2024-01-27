Update, Version 20240127

English

[Crafting]You can now make "Make Fertilizer from Corpses" at smelters. (An idea from Die2nite.)

[Character]Added a new tag: Flying. It has been applied to existing characters.

[Spell]New Spell: Adobe Spike. (An earth spell. It causes additional damage based on the caster's 3D modeling skills. Unused spell name for this spell: PHOTOSHOP CRASHES!)

[Spell]New Spell: Tremor. (An earth spell. Cause Damage and Slow. May Stun enemies that cannot fly.)

[This is a Bar]Eric Ocelot now teaches the "Adobe Spike."

[Cave of Dreamers]The Mages Guild Trainer now teaches the "Adobe Spike."

[Cave of Dreamers]The Mages Guild Trainer now teaches the "Tremor."

[Safehouse]Kalina now teaches the "Tremor."

[Item]Yaers's Approval now grants the spell "Tremor" instead of "Stoneskin" to be in line with the other three rings that all grant offense spells.

[Prefix]The following prefixes are no longer weapon-only: Anti-human/Exorciser's/Requiem's/Hunter's. They can now appear on other random equipment.

[Prefix]New Prefix: Anti-Air (Increase effects against flying targets. It's a generic prefix that may appear on most weapons or equipment.)

############DEBUG################

[Liu's Sewer]Fixed a bug that the valve switch replaces a line of tiles that it is not supposed to replace. (Thanks to 渺兔's bug report )

简体中文

############Content################

【物品制造】你现在可以在熔炉选择【从尸体制造肥料】的选项。（来自Die2nite的想法）

【角色】加入了一个新的标签：飞行。已经添加到现有的角色身上。

【法术】新法术：奧多比之刺 （地属性魔法。根据施法者的3D建模技能造成额外伤害。这个法术还有个没有被使用的名称：PHOTOSHOP之崩溃！）

【法术】新法术：震颤 （地属性魔法。造成伤害和减速。对无法飞行的敌人可能造成晕眩。）

【这是间酒吧】艾瑞克·奥斯罗特现在会教授奧多比之刺 。

【梦幻洞窟】公会训练师现在会教授奧多比之刺。

【梦幻洞窟】公会训练师现在会教授震颤。

【安全屋】卡莉娜现在会教授震颤。

【物品】雅尔丝的赞许现在提供的法术是【震颤】而非【石肤术】从而和其它三枚戒指提供的是攻击性的法术一致。

【词缀】以下词缀不再是武器专用词缀：反人类的/驱魔师的/镇魂的/猎人的。它们现在可以出现在其它准备上。

【词缀】新词缀：防空（提高对飞行目标的效果。通用词缀，可以出现在大部分的武器和装备上。）

############DEBUG################

【疁城下水道】修复了阀门开关会多替换一行图块的Bug。（感谢渺兔的Bug报告）

