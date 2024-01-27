 Skip to content

Slippery Heights update for 27 January 2024

V 1.1.24

V 1.1.24

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New aerodynamics update for the sausage, the fuselage has been lightened and revised for better air penetration.

  • Some particle effects have been added in various locations.
  • Delivery of fresh carrots straight from the farm ^^

