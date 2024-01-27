2024.1.27.1114 - Security improvements & polish

Just a small update! This has some more security improvements based on the recent incident. Also cleaning up a few small issues.
Compatible with previous.
Security:
- Mark entities that contain session token as sensitive and add mechanism that will never print them out to log, to prevent sensitive data being written to log even if it's accidentally logged in
- Regenerate session token for long running client/server sessions at regular intervals (currently 1 day)
Tweaks:
- Context menu will show options for "Copy Texture", "Export File", "Import File", "Copy Link" only when a single item is held, to avoid too many items appearing
Locale:
- Merged German locale update by @muppeq
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
Bugfixes:
- Re-added missing Resonite profile for migration
-- This allows migrating one Resonite account to another (based on request by @slythefloof)
- Fix SystemHelperServer preventing from running multiple instances of Resonite client
