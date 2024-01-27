New Lobby Map





Big thanks to Indovino who made this epic map including its textures.

Flontworld - Remastered





Flontworld has gotten some massive improvements, first of all, all the obsolete map objects and logic have been replaced with up to date ones, also the ambiance, props and doors have been improved.

Hydro Rework

Hydro's perk "fluxwave" has been removed due to it not really fitting hydros playstyle and also not being used like at all by users, this ability has now been replaced with "Starfish".

Starfish

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41496102/50d96f2df2b253cd9fbb03865ec2096b19f7c165.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41496102/c839516c57650bd1f50c15a9f1faec702752fd6a.png)[/url]

Starfish can be shoot out just like droplets, they will stick to walls when colliding with one making them "Starfish-Bouncers", starfish that are sticked to walls can be used to re-direct projectiles like (droplets and starfish), starfish will stick to players faced when they hit them and then need to be removed.

Droplets that collide with "Starfish-Bouncers" will get poisened and therfore can also stun Hydro himself.

New Survivor Perk

Key Scanner

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41496102/0b7efd7b5deb52739cacaa0831fe446f751a151b.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41496102/d24cbc0eb65045d1cedd92d25124ae76ad3ac6fc.png)[/url]

This perk will send out an scan-wave that will then notify the user when keys are hit with this scan.

Door Rework



The Door's that are used on Flontworld have gotten an complete rework, all doors have an state system now, every door will start with the "open" state and stay this way.

when interacting with an door it will first check for players below it and if so will give an error/alarm noise from it, it will then wait for the player to move out of the way and then close.

when an door is closing it wont check for players below it anymore but still if an player should manage to move below it while its closing and hit the players head with its gate it will stun the player, emergency stop itself and reset to the opening state.

after an door has been completely opened/closed it goes into an short cooldown, players can still interact with the door and shake on the fence but it wont move the gate, after the cooldown has ended you can open/close it again.

after all keys have been delivered and its escape time all doors that are open will go into lockdown mode and if they are open will therfore be closed, but they arent like locked, you can open them again shortly after.

Added

the ability for Trevor to Repair/Pickup his Traps to re-use them.

the ability for Stalker to Pickup his Sensors to re-use them.

the ability for spectators to see more infos, for example when stalkers motion sensor is triggered clients that are spectating stalker will also get the ping.

some new skins in the skin shop.

Changed

Duke will get 1 ammo back for his block when one is destroyed.

Keys can now only be collected when also looking at them.

Keys can now only be delivered if you look at the Station.

Duke will now get full stamina when done sabotage on a station.

Duke's Blocks can now be destroyed, also by survivors.

Dukes's Earthquake will now deal 5 damage to his blocks.

Interactable Doors interaction button changed to [E] instead of [LMB] to counter accidental trigger.

instead of to counter accidental trigger. some interactions to be displayed directly on some entities relative to their world position instead of the center screen.

FIxed