- Fixed two achievements: rainbow ship and chalice
- Fixed black screen on startup with previously installed demo
- Fixed sound settings not applied on startup
- Fixed freezes on 30+ day
- Fixed 'new village' ending
- Fixed incorrect witch skins
- You can now switch unlocked skins by clicking on the witch
- Fixed game showstop after closing the game on ending screen
- Recipe book: animation speed increased and ingredient tab font updated
- Fear balance tweaked
- Tweaked the circle riddle
- Minor story fixes and tweaks
The Witch's Cauldron update for 27 January 2024
Post-release patch
