The Witch's Cauldron update for 27 January 2024

Post-release patch

27 January 2024

  • Fixed two achievements: rainbow ship and chalice
  • Fixed black screen on startup with previously installed demo
  • Fixed sound settings not applied on startup
  • Fixed freezes on 30+ day
  • Fixed 'new village' ending
  • Fixed incorrect witch skins
  • You can now switch unlocked skins by clicking on the witch
  • Fixed game showstop after closing the game on ending screen
  • Recipe book: animation speed increased and ingredient tab font updated
  • Fear balance tweaked
  • Tweaked the circle riddle
  • Minor story fixes and tweaks

