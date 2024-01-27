bugfixes
- fixed: charge indicator (ammo ring) was showing twice on cemetery map, now there is only one ring
- fixed: trying to summon the dragon in non-combat areas could cause issues
- fixed: retain player outfit/hat after summoning dragon
- fixed: certain stats are clamped at a minimum of 1 now, reducing your damage output won't result in unusable weapons
tweaks
- added text feedback to dragon ready indicator because some players were missing that the dragon was ready
- updated translations
Changed files in this update