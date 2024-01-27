 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 27 January 2024

bugfixes

Build 13291398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: charge indicator (ammo ring) was showing twice on cemetery map, now there is only one ring
  • fixed: trying to summon the dragon in non-combat areas could cause issues
  • fixed: retain player outfit/hat after summoning dragon
  • fixed: certain stats are clamped at a minimum of 1 now, reducing your damage output won't result in unusable weapons
tweaks
  • added text feedback to dragon ready indicator because some players were missing that the dragon was ready
  • updated translations

