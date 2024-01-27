 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mariam Game update for 27 January 2024

Heads up - the latest update for Mariam Game is now live !!

Share · View all patches · Build 13291357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhance overall performance with a new game engine.
  • Introduce an additional section, namely the Action mode.
  • Resolve all crash issues related to RAM concerns.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958141 Depot 1958141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link