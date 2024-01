Share · View all patches · Build 13291347 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 18:13:03 UTC by Wendy

DIVE INTO THE BEST OF BACK OF SPACE YET!

Added:

THE SCREAMING MACHINE

NEW LORE

???

Fixes:

TKV visual glitches

Selling Glitches

Hidden god mode

Time scale problems

Inconsistent animations

This is the final update until launch in mid April 2024.

Update 0.6 has been announced back in December 2021, after overcoming a hiatus, financial issues, and a rebirth - that day has finally come.